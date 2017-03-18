Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information about an incident that left two young men with serious facial injuries.

An argument took place between two groups in Cross Church Street in Huddersfield shortly before midnight on Friday.

The victims, aged 19 and 20, were assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries.

Detective Constable Kris Roberts, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are investigating a reported disorder incident at this location late last night and would like to speak to any witnesses to help us build a clearer picture of what has occurred.”

Any witnesses can call the him on 01484 436558, quoting crime reference 13170123692.

Alternatively, they can anonymously call the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.