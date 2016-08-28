A home for people with profound and complex needs has been rated as requiring improvement.

A report by the Care Qualiy Commission (CQC) noted that Rowan Court in Holmfirth was rated as requiring improvement in terms of safety, effectiveness and leadership.

However it was rated good for being a caring and responsive service.

Rowan Court, which is run by the Hollybank Trust, was said to provide “an inclusive and homely atmosphere” where “people were treated with dignity and respect and staff were attentive to people’s needs”.

But the CQC said the quality of the service was not being effectively reviewed and monitored as issues with training, risk assessment and emergency plans had not been identified.

And it said not all staff had received mandatory and refresher training.

The report said people’s medicines were managed safely and procedures were in place to ensure safe staffing levels.

It added: “During the inspection, we saw that people were attended to quickly and staff were attentive to people in their own rooms and communal areas. Staff told there were enough staff employed to support people safely.”

It said people were also supported to maintain a healthy diet and were involved in planning a weekly menu. They were also able to have their own choice of food in addition to that bought for everyone.

Rowan Court is one of 66 adult social care services across the north inspected in recent months. Of those, one has been rated outstanding, 33 have been rated good with 23 requiring improvement and nine rated as inadequate.

Among services inspected, Eagle Care Home for elderly adults in Elland was rated inadequate and “in special measures” – as it had been following an inspection last February.

The report said: “Although we found some improvements had been made to the care people received in areas such as safeguarding, activities and the cleanliness of the environment, we found a number of regulatory breaches remained.”

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections, all of England’s adult social care services are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Debbie Westhead, CQC deputy chief inspector in the north, said: “People are entitled to services which provide safe, effective, compassionate and high quality care. If that is what we find on inspection we give the service a rating of good or outstanding.

“If we find that a service requires improvement, we will expect them to provide us with a full plan setting out how they will address the issue. We will share our findings with local commissioners and we will return in due course to check that they have made the required improvements. Whenever we find a service to be Inadequate, we will take further action on behalf of the people who use the service.”