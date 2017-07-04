Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To celebrate its first birthday the Roxy Ball Room, Zetland Street, Huddersfield, is offering free pizzas.

The bar, restaurant and games centre is offering a free pizza to each of the first 100 customers through the door on Friday.

The deal starts at noon which will be followed by a first birthday bash where everyone’s first drink and gaming all night is on the house.

There will also be entertainment and prizes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

General manager Adam Lazenby said: “We’ve had a cracking first year of eating, drinking and playing in Huddersfield so wanted to come up with something to say a huge thank you to all our lovely guests.

“We are also throwing a big birthday bash from 6pm that night; it will be jam-packed with food and drink samples, free pool, beer pong and ping pong plus awesome prizes and entertainment.”