To celebrate its first birthday the Roxy Ball Room, Zetland Street, Huddersfield, is offering free pizzas.
The bar, restaurant and games centre is offering a free pizza to each of the first 100 customers through the door on Friday.
The deal starts at noon which will be followed by a first birthday bash where everyone’s first drink and gaming all night is on the house.
There will also be entertainment and prizes.
General manager Adam Lazenby said: “We’ve had a cracking first year of eating, drinking and playing in Huddersfield so wanted to come up with something to say a huge thank you to all our lovely guests.
“We are also throwing a big birthday bash from 6pm that night; it will be jam-packed with food and drink samples, free pool, beer pong and ping pong plus awesome prizes and entertainment.”