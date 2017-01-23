Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancers sprang into action yesterday in a wave of tap dance action that lasted all day.

Sixteen tap dance schools from Huddersfield, Bradford and Calderdale enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame in the 21st Roy Castle Tapathon event which has raised more than £250,000 since the first one back in 1996.

That was put on then by Derek and Vera Hamer who danced alongside Roy in the 1940s and 50s. Janet Austin said: “After 15 years of organising the event, Derek and Vera who are now in their 80s, decided to hand the organisation over to me. I have done the past five events and this will be my sixth year.

“Derek and Vera are very good friends of mine and I couldn’t see all the hard work they had put in disappear.

“It’s wonderful to know that we can continue to raise money to support this charity. I love the day at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, as it has a fabulous atmosphere and makes you feel good to know we are all there to raise money for research into lung cancer.” Last year’s Tapathon raised £14,385,86.

Among the schools taking part were: Janet Austin Tappers, Brighouse; Karen Binns Stage School, Elland; Strickland-Cook Theatre School and Pam’s Tappers, Huddersfield; Donna Claire School of Dance, Huddersfield; Janet Austin Tappers, Huddersfield; Limelight Theatre School, Rastrick.