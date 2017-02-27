Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested after repeatedly punching his girlfriend in the head told police: “I’ll have to go back and kick the f***k out of her.”

Amy Taylor said she was terrified how far Roy Iredale would go after he kicked her in the ribs and left her bleeding heavily following the attack at her Dalton home.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Miss Taylor had to have a metal plate fitted into her arm after a previous attacks at the hands of the 29-year-old.

He pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the incident happened at the address on Longfield Avenue on Saturday (Feb 25).

He described their relationship as “volatile” and told magistrates that there was a significant history of domestic violence call outs although no convictions resulting from these.

After returning home following drinks in town, Iredale for no reason grabbed hold of Miss Taylor by the hair and pulled her off her seat onto the floor.

Mr Bozman said: “He kicked her several times to her ribs, she managed to get back onto the seat and Mr Iredale punched her in the head several times.

“She was punched in the left eye and to the back of her head.”

Miss Taylor then called police after Iredale fell asleep and he was arrested.

Her injuries included heavy bleeding to her head and she also couldn’t hear properly in her left ear following the attack.

Mr Bozman added: “She said: ‘I felt scared, Roy does not care how much he hurts me and I’m scared as to how far he might go in assaulting me’.

“The complainant said she sustained an arm injury needing a metal plate because of a previous incident not reported.

“He was uncooperative and abusive throughout with police and said: ‘Where’s all my s**t? I’ll have to go back and kick the f**k out of her’.”

Magistrates heard that Iredale had drunk 10 pints prior to the attack.

Police attended at the couple’s home 12 times last year and 10 times the year before.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said that his client was disgusted by his behaviour but couldn’t recall what happened.

Magistrates sentenced Iredale, of Ashenhurst Close in Newsome, to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

They made an indefinite restraining order banning him from going to Miss Taylor’s home and ordered Iredale to pay her £100 compensation as well as £85 court costs.