A man told magistrates he wasn’t aware of his court conviction – after the Royal Mail stopped deliveries to his home over dog attacks.

Robert Tiplady, of Copley Avenue in Meltham, was charged with driving without insurance on July 3.

He was convicted in his absence but claimed that he wasn’t aware that he had been summoned to court.

The 56-year-old told Kirklees magistrates today that he only found out about the hearing later.

This was when the DVLA informed him by post about the endorsement of penalty points on his licence – but this was sent to his daughter’s home.

In early August deliveries to 120 homes in the street were suspended by Royal Mail in the wake of three dog attacks on postal workers.

Bosses said that the ban will remain in place until police give them assurances that their staff will be safe.

Tiplady explained to magistrates that he discovered that he had a conviction late when he attended at Holmfirth Sorting Office to collect his post.

He said: “Royal Mail will not deliver to our estate due to the dog attacks and I didn’t get the mail about the court case.”

He added that he was delayed receiving it because he had to collect it himself.

Magistrates allowed Tiplady to make a statutory declaration that he didn’t know about his original hearing.

This wipes out his conviction and he entered a not guilty plea to the offence of driving without insurance.

His case was referred back to Bradford Magistrates’ Court where he will appear on December 9 and formally enter a plea.

Earlier this month residents in Meltham said they felt they were being punished by Royal Mail as a ban on postal deliveries in three streets in the village continued in the wake of a horrific dog attack on a postman in July.

People living on Nab Crescent, Copley Avenue and Deer Hill Court have to collect their mail from Holmfirth Post Office after Royal Mail suspended deliveries in the wake of the attack which left the postal worker needing plastic surgery on his injured arm.

In September, Royal Mail reinstated deliveries to two streets – Golcar Brow Road and The Hollow – but the ban remains in the three other streets because not all dog owners there have replied to a letter from Royal Mail explaining what they need to do before postal deliveries can resume.