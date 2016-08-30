Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Royds Hall wins diabetes care award

Roys Hall Community School at Paddock has been recognised for the support it provides to pupils with Type 1 diabetes

Diabetes Care Award for Royds Hall Community School. Staff members, Tracy Sharp (left) and Joanne Clegg (right) with students Sarah Garton, Faatimah Tabassum, Briony Mentz, Cameron Hemingway and Lily Cutts with the award
Diabetes Care Award for Royds Hall Community School. Staff members, Tracy Sharp (left) and Joanne Clegg (right) with students Sarah Garton, Faatimah Tabassum, Briony Mentz, Cameron Hemingway and Lily Cutts with the award

A school has been recognised for the way it looks after pupils with diabetes.

Royds Hall Community School at Paddock has received the Good Diabetes Care in School Award from the charity Diabetes UK.

The new award recognises schools that deliver good care and support to students with Type 1 diabetes – providing reassurance to youngsters and parents that their child’s medical needs will be fully met at school.

Schools nominated for the award must have the support of at least one parent or carer of a child with Type 1 diabetes – who is currently attending or has recently attended the school – as well as the support of the child’s diabetes specialist clinician.

WATCH: Pupil Thomas Branch talks about his diabetes

Thomas Branch talks about his type 1 diabetes
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

School office manager Joanne Clegg said: “We have 10 type 1 diabetic students in school. They all come to the medical room five minutes before lunch to do their blood readings, they then work out how much insulin to administer depending on what they are having for lunch.

“We record these readings so that the diabetes nurse can check them when she visits and help do their carb counting.

“This time, all together, helps build strong relationships with each other and students freely offer advice to each other and help each other through difficult times.

“Students are encouraged to carry on with school life as normal. We support them when necessary. Students are included in all activities including educational visits.

“Everyone is made aware of our diabetic students so that if they feel unwell they can send for help or can be escorted to the medical room.

“We work closely with the community diabetes nursing team, we are able to call them for advise at any time. We also liaise closely with parents.”

