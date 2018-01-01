Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An animal welfare charity has announced the merger of two of its West Yorkshire branches.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch has merged with the RSPCA Bradford & District branch today (New Year’s Day).

But the charity said it would not affect operations at its animal centre in Wade Street, Halifax.

The new branch will be called RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch.

The Wade Street centre is currently caring for more than 100 animals. During 2017, it has rehomed 147 dogs, 351 cats, 25 rabbits and 96 small animals in 2017 – all of which had welfare needs, many having been neglected, ill-treated or abused at the hands of their owners.

(Image: handout)

In 2016, the RSPCA Bradford branch animal centre closed due to lack of funds needed to refurbish the facilities to the standard required.

Neighbouring branches, including the Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch, have been taking animals rescued in the Bradford area by the inspectorate into care for veterinary treatment, rehabilitation and rehoming.

RSPCA branch chair

Liz Lindsay said: “We are committed to giving the same level of service to animals and their owners in Bradford as we give in Halifax and Huddersfield. In addition, the Bradford retail and finance employees will become employees of the new branch and the current Bradford shops – five at present – will be retained.”

She said the charity was also redoubling its efforts to find a new site for a larger and more rural animal centre – to cover the Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch area.

Branch treasurer Kath Airey said that – while proud to be part of the national RSPCA – the newly-merged branch was a separately registered charity and had to raise sufficient funding to meet the costs of running the branch.

She added: “Anyone who chooses to fundraise or donate to us direct can be assured that the money will be used directly to care for the animals in our animal centre.”

Anyone interested in becoming a branch trustee or volunteer should phone 01422 341160 or visit www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk