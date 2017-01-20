Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees couple have been banned from keeping horses and donkeys for life after pleading guilty to terrible neglect.

The donkeys and miniature Shetlands were found with hooves so overgrown some couldn’t even walk.

Malcolm Wood, 66, and his wife, Angela, of Muffit Lane, Gomersal, both pleaded guilty to a number of offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 when they appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court in Huddersfield.

Malcolm Wood pleaded guilty to two section 9 offences relating to the poor body condition and lack of appropriate stabling for three Shetland ponies, to have taken place in June 2016, but five charges against him relating to the welfare of the five donkeys were dropped.

Angela Wood pleaded guilty to one section 4 offence relating to the extremely poor state of the donkeys’ hooves and three section 9 offences relating to the inadequate living environment, body condition and lack of worm control of the ponies and donkeys, to have taken place between January 2016 and June 2016.

Both were given an indefinite ban on owning all equines, given a six month community order each, and ordered to pay costs of £100 each, and a victim surcharge of £85 each.

After initial advice to help improve the conditions from World Horse Welfare, the RSPCA and the Donkey Sanctuary were called to the property in June 2016 over concerns for the welfare of four miniature Shetlands and it became apparent that there were also donkeys at the site.

Some had been neglected to the point that they couldn’t even walk. After a veterinary surgeon certified the five donkeys and three Shetlands to be suffering, a team from World Horse Welfare and the Donkey Sanctuary joined the RSPCA in removing the animals.

RSPCA inspector Samantha Weston said: “The state of the poor ponies was awful, but to then make the discovery of the donkeys was shocking – their hooves were some of the longest I’ve ever seen.

“One was in very poor body condition and several were riddled with worms. Another donkey had to be dug out of his stable because the combination of filthy bedding and faeces had built up so much he couldn’t even be led out of the door.

“I am delighted to hear that the ponies and donkeys that were removed are now doing well in the expert care of the Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare.”

The Donkey Sanctuary investigate reports of cruelty to or neglect of donkeys across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Founded in 1969 by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen, MBE, the charity also cares for the largest collective group of mules in England.

The organisation has bases across the UK, including a sanctuary in Eccup, Leeds, where people can visit donkeys in their care.