Here is why you should pack your football nets away after the game – wild animals are becoming trapped in them and some have died from their injuries, according to the RSPCA.

The RSPCA said more than 1,000 animals became stuck in football and sports nets within 12 months.

The charity has found foxes, deer, badgers, hedgehogs and birds trapped in netting between goal posts.

While some animals can be freed safely it is too late for some animals who have strangled themselves trying to get free.

(Photo: RSPCA)

The RSPCA has urged clubs and people with sports netting to pack it away after the game or practice is over.

If the netting cannot be easily removed it should be replaced with a solid metal mesh which is less likely to accidentally trap a wild animal.

Figures show that across the country, 1,032 animals had to be rescued from netting by RSPCA officers last year.

The charity is making an appeal now, as the number of animals trapped tends to increase during the summer months.

(Photo: RSPCA)

Llewelyn Lowen, scientific information officer at the RSPCA, told the Manchester Evening News : “We hope that these photos will shock people and make them realise the damage that netting can cause.

“Sadly, it is something that our officers see an increase in at this time of year. Some animals survive, but very sadly many animals suffer fatal injuries, often as a result of struggling to get free.

(Photo: RSPCA)

“There have been instances, for example, of fox cubs strangling themselves to death because they have been trying to free themselves.

“It doesn’t take too long with them thrashing about trying to escape before they become seriously trapped and are then unable to free themselves.”

If members of the public see an animal trapped in netting, they are asked to immediately call the RSPCA and not try to remove it themselves.

(Photo: RSPCA)

When the charity receives a call, it is classed as an emergency and officers rush to the scene to cut them free, if possible.

In more serious cases animals have to be sedated and taken to a wildlife hospital for the netting to be removed.