A charity is set to land thousands of pounds to turn a patch of land into an allotment to grow fruit and vegetables.

Ruddi’s Retreat has been shortlisted in the Tesco Bags of Help community initiative – which means the charity is certain to secure a grant of either £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 depending on how many votes are cast in its favour by shoppers at Tesco stores across the Huddersfield area.

The supermarket’s initiative is funded by the 5p charge made for carrier bags and has helped hundreds of good causes across the country.

Ruddi’s Retreat plans to create a community garden next to its Vintage Treat Rooms at Manchester Road, Linthwaite, where youngsters from local schools can learn how to plant, grow and harvest produce – some of which they can take home and some of which can be sold in the charity’s shop.

Students from Huddersfield University have already been helping to clear the land, which was overgrown with shrubs and bushes. The site is also steeply banked, so permanent steps and a handrail are also needed. It is also hoped to create an outdoor classroom with tables and chairs.

Vicki Green, business development manager for Ruddi’s Retreat, said: “There is so much space to grow flowers and vegetables, but the ground needs to be properly prepared first.

“By being supported by the Tesco Bags of Help initiative we can employ somebody with the correct skills to landscape the area. Someone with the correct skills would be able to create steps, handrails and fencing the whole way round the site to make it completely safe for the local schools and children to use.

“We will have enough funding to pay for all of the seeds, bulbs and plants needed to fill the space and make it a really fun place to be.”

She said: “As we are a charity that is very much supported by the local community we want to give something back to them by creating this garden. It will be a place where all the local children can come either with school or with their parents/carers.”

The vote is open from October 31 to November 13. Shoppers can vote when they receive a token at the checkouts.

The charity, named after young cancer survivor Ruddi Waterworth-Jones offers respite breaks for deserving families.