Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds gathered as Santa’s sleigh - pulled by real live reindeer - visited town six weeks early.

Hundreds of families lined the streets of Lindley and Shelley to hear the clip-clop of reindeer hooves and Father Christmas’s arrival.

The reindeer parades passing through the two communties marks the start of the festive season and the opening of the magical Christmas grottos at the Pennine and Birchencliffe garden centres.

Santa’s grottos are now open on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm at both centres.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

They will also open on Friday, December 23 and Christmas Eve.

There is a £5 charge, with proceeds going to Kirkwood Hospice.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Last year’s reindeer parades raised a record-breaking £10,656 for Kirkwood Hospice.