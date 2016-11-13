Crowds gathered as Santa’s sleigh - pulled by real live reindeer - visited town six weeks early.
Hundreds of families lined the streets of Lindley and Shelley to hear the clip-clop of reindeer hooves and Father Christmas’s arrival.
The reindeer parades passing through the two communties marks the start of the festive season and the opening of the magical Christmas grottos at the Pennine and Birchencliffe garden centres.
Santa’s grottos are now open on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm at both centres.
They will also open on Friday, December 23 and Christmas Eve.
There is a £5 charge, with proceeds going to Kirkwood Hospice.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Last year’s reindeer parades raised a record-breaking £10,656 for Kirkwood Hospice.