Rugby league legend Keith Senior has agreed to become patron of the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust based in Huddersfield.

Since joining the trust team in 2010, he has attended events on behalf of the charity and used his influence to attract additional support, raising thousands of pounds for the fight against cancer in young people.

Keith, originally from Huddersfield, represented both England and Great Britain in Rugby League and despite retiring from the game as a player in 2011 he remains one of the most iconic names in the sport.

Rob Hoult, chairman of trustees, said: “Keith has covered hundreds of miles for the trust on foot, on bike wheels and has even paddled.

“From the very early stages of his support, Keith has been able to highlight the need for the work of the trust and has helped raise the profile of the charity.

“As a Yorkshire-based charity we are very proud of our association with a true legend of Rugby League and could only be more proud if Keith took on this year’s London Marathon on April 23 as the charity’s patron, which he has graciously agreed to do.”

Mr Senior, 40, said he was happy to accept the invitation and added: “Ultimately we are supporting young people who through no fault of their own are dealing with the horrors of cancer.”