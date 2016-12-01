Reagan Tolson thanks fans from hospital bed after car smash

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young rugby league player who survived a 60mph head on smash with a car was saved by his training, his brother says.

Reagan Tolson, 15, was hit by a car on Friday evening while crossing the A650 near Birstall.

The Bradford Bulls player was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He suffered a broken ankle, hand, elbow, shoulder and collarbone, severe lacerations to his chest, a bruised lung and lacerated spleen and was left with internal bleeding from a snapped pelvis.

But after an agonising wait, his family were told the young sportsman will make a full recovery - thanks to the strength he has built up in training.

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

Doctors told the family that Reagan would not have survived if he had not been very fit and undertaken regular hardcore impact training.

But not only did he pull through, the high school student is expected to be back on the paddock in six months.

His brother Callum, 23, told Mirror Online: “It was a very unfortunate accident. He just misjudged it when he was crossing the road and the car didn’t even have time to brake.

“He was left in a critical condition, it was a really hard impact. There were no skid marks or anything because the driver couldn’t stop.

“The doctor said he is that physically fit, that’s why he survived.

(Photo: Bradford Bulls)

“He said they’ve never seen a 15-year-old with the strength and fitness that he has.

“He without a doubt survived because of his rugby training. It definitely played a part in saving his life.

“I read a study that said the average rugby player takes the impact of three car crashes during an 80 minute game.

“So that must have been what saved him.

“His regular impact training enabled him to be as fit as possible.

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

“I know it sounds awful but if it was one of his friends who was hit I doubt they would have survived it.”

Callum told how the family had an agonising one and a half hour’s wait to find out whether he would make it.

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

He arrived at hospital at about 7pm, and was wheeled in for a number of scans to determine the damage.

Luckily, doctors told his waiting family - Callum, mum Cheryl and dad Mark, both 44, and younger brother Harley, 13 - that the talented lad would pull through.

Callum said his brother doesn’t remember the accident but is going from strength to strength - and could be back playing for the Bulls in the summer.

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

He said: “The first time he woke up was on Sunday night and he didn’t remember anything about the accident, which is a good thing really.

“He’s only young and we’re all glad he doesn’t remember it because it was really traumatic.

“They said he will make a full recovery and the doctor said he could be back playing rugby in 6 months.

“I can’t believe it after everything he’s been through.

“He’ll be bed bound for a few weeks then he’ll have to spend some time in a wheelchair but he will make a full recovery.”

Reagan spoke in a video posted on social media, where he thanked people for their support.

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

He said from his hospital bed: "Thank you to everyone that's sending messages.

"Obviously I can't reply to them all, I got over 300 messages I'd say, and yeah thank you to everyone that's sent the messages."

He added: "It's going to be a long break out, but it's going to be worth it."

(Photo: Callum Tolson)

Callum, who is a Youth Development Officer for Leeds Rhinos, told how rugby is in Reagan’s blood after starting out on the field aged six.

He has since played for Drighlington A.R.L.F.C before signing to Bradford Bulls on a two-year policy.

Callum said: “He’s still got a bright future ahead of him, it’s a miracle really.”