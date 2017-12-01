Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A foodies’ heaven rich with Mediterannean fare is heading for the Holme Valley.

Councillors have given the go ahed for the conversion of a long abandoned former textile mill at Thongsbridge into a delicatessen, cookery school, restaurant and food shop.

It is the idea of former Mamas and Papas director and Delivita pizza oven boss, Olivia Robinson.

Olivia, whose parents founded the baby and nursery goods firm in the 1980s, told the Examiner that her aim was to inspire families back into the kitchen to cook and eat together.

At Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee she revealed her Italian heritage and told councillors that the new facility would “reinvigorate family and friends to come back to the dinner table”.

She said the cookery school and Mediterranean themed foods available would inspire and educate a new food culture and ethos in the Holme Valley.

Along with producing and selling food such as pastas, ice cream and pizza dough, local schools will also be invited to take part in cookery sessions.

Planning agent Nick Willock said plans to convert the dilapidated Woodland Mill at Luke Lane into homes had never materialised.

He told councillors the new plan was a “brilliant example of brown field regeneration” that would enhance the tourism offer in the Holme Valley.

Councillors raised some concerns about traffic on the semi-rural roads and the fact the site was in the green belt.

Clr Donald Firth claimed the influx of visitors in cars was an “accident waiting to happen”.

But highways officials said there were no significant issues, other than the difficult turn off Luke Lane onto the A616 New Mill Road.

It was agreed nothing could be done about the junction.

Clr Andrew Pinnock hailed the “imaginative plan” but raised concerns about proposals to extend the mill and dig up protected trees.

Clr Carole Pattison said it was a difficult decision but said the site would be left abandoned if approval was denied.

Clr Paul Kane said the benefits outweighed the harm, adding: “This is a better use of the land than putting properties on it.”

Councillors agreed and unanimously gave it the green light.

It is thought more than two dozen jobs will be created by the scheme with revamp work set to start next year.

Woodlands Mill comprises a two-storey stone built mill and separate dyehouse.

It was last used by a wood-turning business before owners David Lockwood and his son Clive put the property up for sale about two years ago.