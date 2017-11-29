Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A runner had a lucky escape after she was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver on a country lane.

Trainee GP Sarah Beaumont, 31, was out running in Green Side Road, between Farnley Tyas and Thurstonalnd, at just after 7am on Tuesday when she was hit by the car which failed to stop.

Sarah, who works at Kirkburton Surgery, was left lying in the road and never saw the car that hit her. She believes it may not have had its headlights on.

Passers-by, including a nurse on her way to work, stopped to help and emergency services were called.

Sarah, of Farnley Tyas, suffered spinal injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Later, after she was released from hospital, she posted pictures on Facebook to thank those who helped her – and appeal for information over the driver.

Sarah said: “So today didn’t quite start how I’d intended! On a very early morning run I was unfortunately hit by a car, despite a reflective vest, reflectors on both legs and a torch.

“Sadly the car didn’t stop, but luckily I’ve escaped with only a small spinal fracture that should heal itself, some cuts and bruises, a slight knock in my confidence and sadly a little of my faith in other human beings – were it not for the wonderful man who found me, stopped, kept me warm and phoned for help.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and messages. I’m now recovering at home. Just wanted to say our NHS is amazing.

“From a nurse passer-by who stopped to help en route to work, the paramedics, all the doctors, nurses and health care assistants in resus and A&E – you were all truly fantastic to a doctor who is naturally an awful patient.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to Greenside Road at 7.16am to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

It was reported that the car failed to stop and enquiries were on-going.