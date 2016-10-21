Login Register
Running a bit ruff - a car that thinks it's a DOG

  • By

Do you know the owner of this crazy canine car?

Gill Hirst spotted the car in a car park in Tingley

A barking mad motorist in Dewsbury has pimped his ride.

A car spotted on walkies in the area has been made over in brown fur, complete with its very own ears and snout.

The cheeky motor even had a tongue sticking out, which has raised a smile among open-mouthed passers-by.

The owner of the vehicle is unknown, although many social media users have posted pictures of it.

Tess Treloar first posted an image of the motor after spotting it in Dewsbury town centre on Thursday. It was pictured parked up in Longcauseway.

Gill Hirst also snapped it at the Capital Boulevard car park in Tingley, near Leeds.

Even the front wheel trims of the mystery hatchback are furry and such is the covering it’s difficult to tell what sort of car is hidden underneath.

Gill Hirst spotted the car in a car park in Tingley

Wags on Facebook speculated that it was maybe a Rover or a Pug 206 – and someone wanted to buy the toy Corgi version.

Either way the motor looks a bit ruff – even though given half a chance a thief may try to whippet.

There have been a spate of quirky vehicles seen in recent weeks, including a Jurassic Park-themed vehicle spotted in Crosland Moor by Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team.

And last week a police Land Rover was spray painted silver by vandals in Hebden Bridge.

Do you own the canine car? Ring the Examiner newsdesk on 01484 437712, e-mail editorial@examiner.co.uk or message us through Facebook.

