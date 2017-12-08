The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Met Office has raised its snow warning to amber for Sunday - and says some rural communities could become cut off.

Huddersfield and West Yorkshire is currently under a yellow warning for snow, but the forecaster has raised the severity level between 8am on 6pm on Sunday.

This means it believes around 10cm of snowfall is likely in the amber alert area - and some places could see 15-20cm.

The chief forecaster said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of heavy snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge. 10 cm looks likely quite widely within the warning area, with 15-20 cm in places. There is increasing certainty in the track and location of the heaviest snow."

Earlier the Weather Channel predicted some snow showers tomorrow, with the heavier stuff beginning on Sunday morning.

Here is the hourly breakdown for the next 48 hours.

Friday

Noon-3pm: Sunny

4pm-midnight: Clear

Saturday

1am-8am: Clear

9am: Sunny

10am: Sunny

11am: Partly cloudy

Noon: Partly cloudy

1pm: Mostly cloudy

2pm: Mostly cloudy

3pm: Mostly cloudy

4pm: Few snow showers

5pm: Snow shower

6pm: Snow shower

7pm: Snow shower

8pm-Midnight: Mostly cloudy

Sunday

1am-3am: Partly cloudy

4am: Mostly cloudy

5am: Snow shower

6am-11am: Snow