The Met Office has raised its snow warning to amber for Sunday - and says some rural communities could become cut off.
Huddersfield and West Yorkshire is currently under a yellow warning for snow, but the forecaster has raised the severity level between 8am on 6pm on Sunday.
This means it believes around 10cm of snowfall is likely in the amber alert area - and some places could see 15-20cm.
The chief forecaster said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of heavy snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge. 10 cm looks likely quite widely within the warning area, with 15-20 cm in places. There is increasing certainty in the track and location of the heaviest snow."
Earlier the Weather Channel predicted some snow showers tomorrow, with the heavier stuff beginning on Sunday morning.
Here is the hourly breakdown for the next 48 hours.
Friday
Noon-3pm: Sunny
4pm-midnight: Clear
Saturday
1am-8am: Clear
9am: Sunny
10am: Sunny
11am: Partly cloudy
Noon: Partly cloudy
1pm: Mostly cloudy
2pm: Mostly cloudy
3pm: Mostly cloudy
4pm: Few snow showers
5pm: Snow shower
6pm: Snow shower
7pm: Snow shower
8pm-Midnight: Mostly cloudy
Sunday
1am-3am: Partly cloudy
4am: Mostly cloudy
5am: Snow shower
6am-11am: Snow