A lorry and two cars were involved in an accident which caused huge delays on the M62 on Monday morning.

The incident, which did not cause serious injury to anyone involved, happened before 7am on the westbound section of the motorway between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

Highways England and emergency services closed two out of three lanes near to the Stott Hall Farm while they attended to the drivers.

The lanes remained closed off so vehicles could be moved and debris cleared.

It caused tailbacks back to junction 25 at Brighouse at the height of the rush hour and also congestion around Ainley Top .

Delays were estimated at up to an hour and a half.

Drivers avoiding the motorway also caused congestion on local roads, with delays on New Hey Road at Outlane and at Denshaw too.

The two lanes were re-opened at around 8am and the motorway was running as normal by 9am.