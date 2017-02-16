Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new routes will fly out of Leeds Bradford airport.

Ryanair has announced a new route to Worclaw in Poland and a winter service to Murcia in Spain.

This summer’s schedule includes five new routes to Bratislava, Girona, Gran Canaria, Vilnius and Warsaw.

In total there will be 55 weekly flights on 17 Ryanair routes out of the West Yorkshire airport.

The airline say they will help deliver 1.3m customers a year and support 975 jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport.

And holidaymakers get ready because to mark the launch of the new routes the airline is releasing seats for sale across its European network from just £9.99.

They will be available for booking until midnight Thursday (16 Feb) but expect they’ll be snapped up quickly.

Ryanair’s Leeds Bradford Airport summer 2017 schedule is also attracting record bookings, with more flights to sun destinations for summer family holidays, including five new routes to Bratislava (2 weekly), Girona (2 weekly), Gran Canaria (2 weekly), Vilnius (2 weekly) and Warsaw Modlin (2 weekly).

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “These new routes will go on sale in February as we continue to grow our Leeds Bradford Airport traffic, tourism and jobs, underlining our commitment to the Yorkshire region.”