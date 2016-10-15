The dining room in Invisible Traffick's first safe house, which will open for female victims of sexual trafficking in November. It is the first of its kind in north England

A pioneering safe house for women victims of sex trafficking is set to open.

Invisible Traffick are behind the two year project to create the Kirklees home, which will begin taking clients in November.

The organisation will provide help for women who have been brought to the UK and forced into sex work.

It has space for six women and is the first of its kind in the north of England that can offer long term stays, aftercare and in-depth trauma counselling for women aged over 18.

During their stays, the women will follow a seven stage recovery programme which will equip them with skills to cope with their past and their futures.

Alison Ellis, director of Invisible Traffick, quit her job as a learning disability nurse to work without pay on the project.

She cannot reveal the exact location of the house in order to keep the women safe.

Alison said: “It’s the first of its kind in north England.

“There are other safe houses run by the Government but women can only get up to 45 days’ help and there’s not this in-depth focus on trauma. Ours also has much more of a homely feel.

“The women will have their own bedrooms and share the dining, kitchen and living room and will have 24/7 support.”

The programme includes trauma counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy and workshops, plus guidance on how to have a healthy relationship and human rights.

Alison said: “A lot of trafficked people have been coerced and deceived by their captors.

“We will also focus on their future aims, help them find somewhere to live and provide counselling for up to eight months after they leave.

“Our aim is to build the girls up before we start looking at their traumas so that they will have coping strategies in place.”

The safe house only has funds to stay open for the next two years - and more female volunteers are urgently needed.

“We are looking for women who can either offer their skills or do sleepovers, where they would stay in the staff room to be there for the women.

“We’d welcome people with any skill they think could help others, such as yoga, cooking, baking or knitting.

“I hope that people will see what we are doing and give us grants so that we can remain open long term.”

For more information on how to volunteer, go to www.invisibletraffick-gb.org .