SLAITHWAITE

Burglars smashed glass in a conservatory and stole a safe, cash and a TV from a property at Blakestones Road on November 23 in the afternoon.

An attempted burglary was made at a property on Nields Road on November 25 after raiders smashed the glass in French doors and tried to unlock them. The intruders were disturbed and made off empty handed just before 2pm.

LOCKWOOD

Burglars stole a computer and games from a property on Winton Street on November 24 after breaking in via a wooden side door and searching the premises.

BEAUMONT PARK

Computers, jewellery and cash were stolen from a property on Beaumont Park Road on November 24 after raiders smashed the rear window and searched the building.

MILNSBRIDGE

Wiring was damaged on a lorry making a delivery at Aldi on Scar Lane on November 23. A suspect crept underneath the trailer just before 10pm, while it was being unloaded, and tampered with the cables before fleeing.

GOLCAR

Fencing was kicked in on Sycamore Avenue on November 28 in the early hours.

HOLME

A man drove off in his partner’s car after he had been drinking and crashed it into a car parked on Woodhead Road on November 25, shortly after 9pm.

NEW MILL

A burglar smashed the padlock off a container on a building site at Southfield, Holmfirth Road, but left empty handed after the 4.30pm attack.

HOLMBRIDGE

The door of a Peugeot 308 was damaged while parked on Adeline Terrace late in the evening on November 24.