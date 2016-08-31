Login Register
Safety fears in Mirfield after roadworks partially close country lane

Cable repairs after power cut forces partial closure of Hopton Lane

Works to repair an underground electricity cable have partially closed Hopton Lane in Mirfield.

A councillor has expressed concerns over roadworks which have partially closed a steep and narrow country lane in Mirfield.

Part of Hopton Lane, near the junction with Waste Lane, was shut on Monday after a power cut left dozens of homes without electricity.

The power went off just before 7am and engineers from Northern Powergrid spent several hours investigating the cause.

The problem was traced to an underground cable in Hopton Lane and excavators were brought in.

The pavement was dug up and pedestrian access pushed into the road, forcing the closure of the downhill lane. Warning signs were put up telling drivers to give way to traffic coming uphill.

No temporary traffic lights were installed, leaving residents concerned for safety on a busy road heavily used by commuters, buses, tractors, cyclists and horse-riders.

Power cuts in Mirfield Two Northern Powergrid vans in Hopton Lane, Mirfield - the third is Virgin Media. Still trying to locate the fault underground.

Mirfield Tory councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton, a driving instructor who lives further up Hopton Lane, said she shared the concerns.

“I will be speaking to Kirklees Council but there is no requirement for temporary traffic lights as the roadworks technically don’t go half-way across the road.

“While the legal box has been ticked the road is effectively closed on one side and we are relying on drivers to be sensible and drive to the conditions. Unfortunately some people don’t do that.”

Clr Lees-Hamilton said Hopton Lane was steep and narrow and had a pavement on one side and a big wall on the other.

Clr Vivien Lees-Hamilton.
Clr Vivien Lees-Hamilton.

“The work crews seem to be taking a leap of faith that drivers will be coming down the hill slow enough to stop and give way if necessary and I will be speaking to the council,” she added.

It is only days since temporary traffic lights were removed from the S-bend further up Hopton Lane above the junction with Hopton Hall Lane.

A burst water main sent water gushing down the hill and temporary lights were installed for repairs to take place.

A burst water main also closed School Lane in Kirkheaton on Sunday and Clr Lees-Hamilton said: “As a driving instructor I get all around Kirklees and I have never seen such a spate of roadworks that we have at the moment.”

Yorkshire Water said on Sunday they had dealt with more than 30 bursts across the county over the weekend.

The works in Hopton Lane could take several days.

