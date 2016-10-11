Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Sahhwat Ali jailed for grooming 15-year-old girl

Judge says no alternative to prison for Ravensthorpe man

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

A man has been jailed after he became infatuated with a 15-year-old girl and arranged to meet her after sending her sexually explicit texts.

Sahhwat Ali was over 40 but lied and pretended to be nearer 30.

The teenager said she was going to the library but instead met Ali at a property that was being renovated in Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

Ali kissed her and touched her over her clothing.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that at one stage the girl described Ali, then 43, lying on a sofa on top of her simulating sex while both had their clothes on. But when she told him to stop he did.

He had given the girl a phone to contact him and after their contact came to light the messages were discovered in which he professed his love for her.

When he was questioned at the time he denied responsibility saying: “I didn’t touch her. She’s absolutely lying.”

Lee Kanu QC, representing Ali, said he had found it hard to admit letting down his family. He had stopped as soon as the girl asked him.

“This is an infatuation that came about one way or the other,” said Mr Kanu. “He is a man in his 40s who has never committed any offences.

“This is an older man who has had his head turned. If she was 16 it would have been another matter but she was 15 and it is a matter he has paid dearly for.”

Ali, now 46, of Gardens Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, admitted sexual activity with a child in June 2014 and was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said there was a considerable age difference between them and the level of grooming made an immediate prison sentence necessary.

“It is clear over a couple of weeks you set out to persuade her to engage in sexual activity,” he said.

He added that some of the texts were sexually explicit sent for that very reason.

Today's top stories

Why wasn't council driver fined? Obituary: Landlord Ron Crabtree Huddersfield's most intimate eatery? Batley by-election fake leaflet scandal
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Drug dealer James Evans tried to hide stash and bit police officer

38-year-old jailed for selling heroin and crack cocaine

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Dewsbury
ravensthorpe
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.
  1. Linthwaite
    Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree
  2. Kirklees Council
    Why Kirklees Council driver wasn't fined for leaving van on double yellow lines
  3. Bradford Crown Court
    Drug dealer James Evans tried to hide stash and bit police officer
  4. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  5. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent