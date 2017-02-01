Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook High School has moved to distance itself from a ‘machete attack’ which happened near the school.

Detectives have stepped up patrols in the area after two young men squared up in New Hey Road not far from the school at 4pm on Tuesday.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

The school has now stressed that while they are concerned about what happened, there was no connection to the school.

Head teacher Christine Spencer said: “It’s very important to stress that, while this incident occurred nearby, it happened off the school site, outside school hours and after our pupils had already left.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The police responded very quickly and we are supporting their enquiries. However, we would like to reassure everyone that the incident had no connection whatsoever with the school or any of its pupils.”

Police have also told how this type of incident is ‘extremely rare’ for Huddersfield and will be stepping up patrols.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Teen brandishes huge knife outside Salendine Nook High School Share this video Watch Next

The shocking incident involves a masked youth holding what appears to be a machete confronting another young man on New Hey Road.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.