Hundreds of people have praised a Huddersfield postmaster for preventing an elderly customer from losing money in a callous scam.

Mohammed Khan, 24, who runs Salendine Nook Post Office, has been dubbed a local hero after stopping the man from sending £2,300 via a MoneyGram to China.

Mohammed’s quick-thinking saved the customer from being ripped off by conmen who he slammed as “heartless.”

The story was met with a wave of support on social media, with one person telling Mohammed: “The world needs people like you.”

Facebook user Jeanette Mosley said: “Well done, Mohammed, you were certainly on the ball and prevented this scam, keep up the good work.”

Deb Nolan wrote: “Well done! This is called community spirit and looking out for the vulnerable.”

Others responded with their own experiences of witnessing people being scammed.

Claire Gledhill wrote: “My husband has done this several times for customers at our Shepley Post Office, tragic, but regular occurrence (especially among Silver Surfers).”

Mohammed Khan, of Salendine Nook Post Office, praised on social media
Yassar Khan, Mohammed’s brother, said: “My brother, myself and my mum are very proud and happy with what has been achieved and that the lovely customer didn’t get himself involved in this horrible money grabbing scam.”