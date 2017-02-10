Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people have praised a Huddersfield postmaster for preventing an elderly customer from losing money in a callous scam.

Mohammed Khan, 24, who runs Salendine Nook Post Office, has been dubbed a local hero after stopping the man from sending £2,300 via a MoneyGram to China.

Mohammed’s quick-thinking saved the customer from being ripped off by conmen who he slammed as “heartless.”

The story was met with a wave of support on social media, with one person telling Mohammed: “The world needs people like you.”

Facebook user Jeanette Mosley said: “Well done, Mohammed, you were certainly on the ball and prevented this scam, keep up the good work.”

Deb Nolan wrote: “Well done! This is called community spirit and looking out for the vulnerable.”

Others responded with their own experiences of witnessing people being scammed.

Claire Gledhill wrote: “My husband has done this several times for customers at our Shepley Post Office, tragic, but regular occurrence (especially among Silver Surfers).”

Yassar Khan, Mohammed’s brother, said: “My brother, myself and my mum are very proud and happy with what has been achieved and that the lovely customer didn’t get himself involved in this horrible money grabbing scam.”