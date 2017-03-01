Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A swimming pool has been closed for safety reasons.

Users of Salendine Nook ’s swimming pool were notified that it will be closed for an indefinite length of time.

Groups using the pool have been told that a decision was taken in mid-February to close the pool for “safety reasons” by Spie Facilities Services, which manages the pool.

A note sent to users says: “SPIE have arranged for a structural engineer to attend site to undertake additional surveys and await their reports.

“Unfortunately the pool will remain closed until the investigations and associated remedial works are completed.”

The pool has been closed previously. In 2014 it had to be shut down when high winds blew the roof off.

SPIE have been contacted for comment.