A woman told a court how she thought a former tip boss was going to kill her after he attacked her and a pal in a taxi row.

Sam Hunter denies attacking the women, out celebrating a 50th birthday, in a row started after he took a taxi meant for the group.

The 25-year-old allegedly flew into a rage, knocking a tray of chips from the hands of one of his victims and slapping another to the floor and tipping a dog bowl full of water over her head.

He allegedly hurled vile abuse at the women, calling one of them a “wrinkly old f****r” and “Madge from Benidorm.”

One of the witnesses in the two-day trial told how she feared that “unhinged” Hunter was going to kill her as he completely overreacted to the situation.

Hunter, who previously ran the Hunter’s Group tip at Lockwood , denies two charges of assault and one allegation of criminal damage.

The group of eight women had been drinking in the Shoulder of Mutton pub on May 28 when at around midnight they decided to call for some taxis to either continue their night out or go home.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the women went into the nearby office of Slawit & Golcar Cars and were told that their first cab was waiting for them outside.

Samantha Bullas gave evidence that she went over to the car but found Hunter and his female companion already sitting inside.

Hunter had earlier been ordered to leave the Shoulder of Mutton by the manager who felt that he’d had too much to drink.

Ms Bullas told the court: “I said I’m sorry but this is our taxi and he said ‘f**k off you stupid cow’.

“I tried to speak to the lady thinking that I’d get a nicer response but she said ‘who the f**k do you think you are?’

“They both got out of the taxi and were very aggressive and I realised I was in trouble.

“I thought I needed to calm the situation down and started apologising but they still kept screaming things.

“I was terrified. He (Hunter) was totally irrational, he was unhinged.

“I personally think he was on drugs from the way he was behaving. I thought he was going to kill me.”

Magistrates heard that Ms Bullas’ friend Alexandra Howarth witnessed what was happening to her as she left a nearby takeaway with a tray of cheesy chips and donner meat in her hands.

She said she went to intervene and Hunter turned on her, knocking the food from her hands and telling her: “You don’t need any food, you’re fat enough.”

Ms Howarth told the court that her food ended up all over the ground and Hunter snatched her friend Karen Brook’s phone from her as she tried to call police and repeatedly stamped on it.

Ms Brook described how Hunter turned on her and called her a “f*****g fat c**t after diving out of the taxi and shouting in the face of her friend.

Catherine Richardson gave evidence that as she tried to help, Hunter called her a “wrinkly old f****r” and “Madge from Benidorm.”

She told magistrates: “He knocked the food out of Alex’s hand and I said ‘what are you doing that for – you’re not so slim yourself.’

“He knocked me flying backwards and I fell onto the floor and hit my head.

“Then he picked up a dog bowl full of water from outside one of the shops and threw that in my face.”

Ms Richardson disputed assertions from Hunter’s solicitor Maryam Ahmed that she slapped and spit at him.

She admitted prodding him in the chest but said that she was scared of him as he was in her face.

Lynne Holden, who was celebrating her birthday that evening, told the court that Hunter shouted abuse at herself and her friends and refused to calm down.

She said: “I felt scared and intimidated. We were just a group of women out on our own.”

When Ms Ahmed put to her that Hunter’s female friend and not Hunter pushed Ms Richardson to the floor, she replied that this was not true.

And Gayle Hawkins told how she called police as she felt “sick and worried” when aggressive Hunter squared up to her friends and called them s***s.

The trial of Hunter, of Boothroyd Lane in Dewsbury, continues on Wednesday.