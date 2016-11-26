Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge jailed a man for 33 months after two separate incidents in the Dewsbury area where he first fired pellets at some youths and later struck a woman with a rolling pin.

Leeds Crown Court heard about 5pm on May 11, a driver contacted police after his passenger heard bangs and saw someone waving a gun from a vehicle in Temple Road.

A woman then saw two occupants in a vehicle in Huddersfield Road, one with a gun. Minutes later Samuel John Lazenby pulled up in a car alongside a group of youths.

James Gelthorpe, prosecuting, said Lazenby had previously had a disagreement and physical altercation with some of them.

Mr Gelthorpe said: “He then pulled out an air gun and fired it according to witnesses six to eight times.”

Two of the youths were struck by pellets, breaking the skin, before the car left.

Lazenby then turned up at the home of his former partner Lauren Hirst around 6.45pm walking in without warning drinking from a can of lager. Fearing he was going to start trouble she phoned her father to come round.

When she finished Lazenby grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall smashing it.

Mr Gelthorpe added: “He was in a rage and began punching at the fridge.”

Miss Hirst went out to ring for help but Lazenby followed and when a neighbour Keisha Rhodes opened her window to see if she was okay, Lazenby tried to grab at her.

She followed Lazenby back into Miss Hirst’s home and it was then he opened a drawer in the kitchen got the rolling pin and hit Keisha Rhodes in the face, causing bleeding and a black eye.

After his arrest he claimed he had not meant to hit her, only scare her.

Anastasis Tassou, for Lazenby, said he was viewed highly by others but had a history of mental health problems and unfortunately had then come off his medication.

He had fired a friend’s gun at the group only to scare them having previously suffered a campaign of abuse from them.

His solicitor added: “His thinking skills such as they were at the time, made him take wrong decisions.”

Lazenby, 22 of Westwood Road, Ossett, admitted possessing an imitation firearm, unlawful wounding and two charges of common assault.

Judge Christopher Batty said they were serious offences but he had reduced the sentences having read reports and references which indicated traumas in his life and painted a very different picture of him to the events described.