Sandwich firm boss admits food hygiene failure over rat-infested premises

Rat droppings at the premises in Field Lane, Batley

The owner of a sandwich making business has admitted food hygiene offences relating to two premises - one which was infested with rats.

Mohammed Patel, of Cedar Grove, Batley, and the owner of Dewsbury company Deli Sensi, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

Kirklees Council took the case to court after witnessing a series of offences at two premises, on Field Lane, Batley, and Bretton Street Enterprise Centre, Dewsbury.

The Field Lane premises was closed by Kirklees Council’s Environmental Health Officers in October last year due to an active rat infestation in the food production area.

A Kirklees Council photo showing filthy premises owned by Mohammed Patel

The premises was also found to be in a filthy condition, with no hot water on site and a serious risk of cross contamination.

The Bretton Street premises was inspected in January this year and officers found that there were inadequate temperature controls of high risk foods and incorrect labelling of sandwich ‘use by’ dates.

Patel was also found guilty offences at both locations, including failing to provide training, not having a food safety management system, having an unsuitable delivery vehicle for sandwiches to shops and providing false or misleading information.

He is due to be sentenced on November 4.