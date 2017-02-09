Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fixtures and fittings at a failed sandwich-making business are up for sale.

Assets of Aspley-based S&L Catering Ltd are being sold in an online auction following the collapse of the firm and the appointment of liquidators .

Some 380 lots up for grabs include specialist machines for slicing and buttering bread, cutting finished sandwiches and sealing them in packs. Other lots include stainless steel preparation tables, digital scales, belt conveyors, pans, trays, tubs, buckets, trolleys, labelling machines, computer kit and office furniture.

Allan Chapman, director at chartered surveyors Walker Singleton , which is handling the sale, said S&L operated a modern production facility using automated equipment and serving various blue-chip customers.

He said: “As the industry has become aware of the demise of S&L, we have already received several expressions of interest and we anticipate the auction will generate strong, competing interest.” Interested parties included machinery dealers looking to sell on, food manufacturers and businesses not in the food industry.

Leeds-based RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP was appointed liquidators on February 2 after employees at S&L were told the business could not continue. The firm, also known as Shaw & Lisle, was formed in 1994. The auction closes on Friday, February 17.