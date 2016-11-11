Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sandwich shop owner has been fined more than £4,000 for a spate of food hygiene offences ... and banned from running any food business in the future.

Mohammed Patel, of Cedar Grove, Batley, and the owner of Dewsbury company Deli Sensi, pleaded guilty to 17 offences when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court. The offences relate to two premises, one at Field Lane, Batley and the other at Bretton Street, Dewsbury.

The Field Lane, Batley premises was closed by Environmental Health Officers in October 2015 due to an active rat infestation in the food production area. The premises was also found to be in a filthy condition with no hot water on site and a serious risk of cross contamination.

Offences at the Bretton Street premises included inadequate temperature control of high risk foods and incorrect labelling of sandwich use by dates.

Patel was also found guilty of offences at both locations including a lack of training, no food safety management system, using an unsuitable delivery vehicle for transport of sandwiches to shops and providing false or misleading information.

Patel was fined £4,250 in total, given a six month jail term suspended for two years, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and prohibited from managing any food business in future.