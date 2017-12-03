The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 150 Santas ran, walked and wheeled through Huddersfield town centre today (Sunday) and raised more than £6,000 for charity in the process.

Starting at the Slug and Lettuce on King Street at 10am, participants set off on a one mile course around the town centre as part of the Huddersfield Lions Santa Dash and Reindeer Run 2017.

Adults were dressed in full five-piece Santa costumes and children under the age of 11 were given a pair of Rudolph’s antlers and a red nose.

Christmas songs set the festive mood further as the swarm of Santas set off on their charitable dash.

Jane Armitage of the Huddersfield Lions Club, who helped to organise the event, said: “It was a really good day. The weather was great and we had a fantastic result raising money for local charities.

“We are still waiting for a few of the participants to finish their fundraising but we think our total is going to be somewhere between £6,500 and £7,000.

“So many people came down and really enjoyed it, we just about ran out of Santa suits.”