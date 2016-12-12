The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 300 people crowded into Beaumont Park for a special Christmas service organised by the Friends of Beaumont Park.

And Santa did not disappoint the large number of children brought along as he gave out presents ... and Christmas cheer in the park yesterday.

Although there was no reindeer-drawn sleigh to drag him along to the bandstand he and chief elf, Guy Farmer, improvised by using a small tractor.

Guy, 48, said: “We have had some throttle problems today so we are moving slightly more slowly than usual. Father Christmas has been growing his beard since September. I think its busier this year because of the weather which was not too kind to us last year

Kirklees councillor Richard Smith, (Lindley, Con), was accompanied by his wife Tove and children George and Lucy. She said: “We come every year and we love it – it’s a very enjoyable event.”

At the bandstand Musica Kirklees Youth Band performed to generous applause and when the first carol Hark the Herald Angel Sing it seemed the festive season had finally arrived.

Celine Goldsborough from Netherton brought her two children, two-year-old Max and five-year-old Imogen along. “We come every year and really look forward to it.”