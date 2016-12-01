Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Santa’s elves have nothing on the hard-working staff at a Huddersfield company.

The 40-strong team at Lockwood-based Blachere Illuminations – formerly KD Decoratives – has completed 70 projects this year to bring festive displays to shopping malls, garden centres and high streets across the country.

The seasonal contracts range from a single decorated Christmas tree to a complete refurbishment of a Santa’s grotto at a shopping centre in Bristol where the company also provided all the mall decorations.

One of the last Christmas displays to emerge from the Albert Street workshop – a Santa’s grotto and “symphony tree” that plays six seasonal tunes to accompany a spectacular light show – will be delivered to Bolton Council this weekend to take pride of place in the town centre.

Blachere’s 60,000sq ft premises at Bath Mills is home to a skilled team of designers, sculptors and experts in animatronics who turn images on the computer screen into 3D displays and characters made from fibre glass and polystyrene.

Managing director Dean Morgan said each year saw strong demand from retailers for new and exciting displays.

“The market is always looking for something that delivers as big an impact as possible,” he said. “Christmas has such a big effect on their fortunes. It can account for as much as 70% of takings for the year.”

The firm also completes displays for other occasions. “We’re involved in round-the-year initiatives for things like Valentine’s Day, Easter, the summer holidays and Hallowe’en,” said Mr Morgan.

In the past 12 months, the firm has created displays to support events, including a five-metre gold and silver tree for Estee Lauder in central London and a group of animated Umpah Lumpahs for a star-studded Willie Wonka-themed ball to raise funds for Liverpool footballer James Milner’s charity foundation.

Blachere Group acquired a stake in KD Decoratives in 2011 and become sole shareholder in January this year.

Mr Morgan said Blachere Illumination, which also has sites in Fyfe, Scotland and Gloucester, was centralising its UK design function at Lockwood. “We have the skill set here and it is also pretty central for our UK operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s Christmas 2017 to consider. “We have already started tendering for work for next year,” said Mr Morgan. “It’s a year-round operation, particularly for shopping centre operators with 10 or 20 different centres. They will be looking nine months out from next Christmas to start putting schemes together.”