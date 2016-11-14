Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Denby Dale District Lions have harnessed the power of Santa to raise thousands of pounds for good local causes this December.

Every year the Lions tour the area with Santa on his sleigh collecting money – and last December raised around £4,000.

Club spokesman Martyn Siddle said: “We are raising funds to distribute to worthy local causes over the next year. We donate to people with specific needs when we receive requests. We don’t have any administration costs so every penny we collect is used for good works.”

Rudolph, Donner and Blitzen draw the crowds at reindeer parades in Lindley and Shelley

This year, for instance, they have donated £500 to Demand who make bespoke wheelchairs in Brockholes, £500 to Admiral nurses who care for people with dementia and £250 each to Holme Valley and Woodhead Mountain Rescue services, among many others.

The Lions are Santa set out on each village tour at 6.30pm and they will be at Shelley Park on December 2 and 9, Skelmanthorpe on December 4, 5, 12 and 19; Upper Cumberworth on December 7; Clayton West on December 4, 6 and 8; Denby Dale on December 13 and 20; Upper Denby on December 16; Scissett on

December 11 and 14 and Lower Cumberworth December 21.

Details of the starting points and routes can be found on the Denby Dale District Lions Facebook page.