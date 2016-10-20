A woman poured bleach over a snooker table after being banned from meetings at Deighton Working Men’s Club.

Sarah Brewins, 42, caused upset at the club when she had a row with her partner there. Both were barred.

Brewins pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The Huddersfield court heard that Brewins, of Warrenside in Deighton, had a problem with alcohol and had now been told that she will not be welcomed back to the club.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, explained that Brewins’ membership had been suspended pending investigation due to ongoing problems involving her and the club.

But despite this ban, on July 8 she went into the premises.

Mr Astin said: “She walked in with a carrier bag and went over to the snooker table, took out the bottle of bleach and squeezed the contents onto the snooker table.

“Then she walked out of the club and the table was ruined.”

Brewins caused £365 worth of damage to the snooker table.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client suffered from mental health difficulties and alcoholism.

She told the court: “There were difficulties in attendance at the club in relation to herself and her partner.

“(This is) because she and her partner bicker while in the club and they’ve been banned from attending meetings.”

Mrs Kidd added that since the incident happened, Brewins had been banned from the club.

District Judge Michael Fanning adjourned sentencing until October 27.

This is so Brewins can be assessed for an alcohol treatment programme.