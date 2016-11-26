The video will start in 8 Cancel

A poet who delivers his prose in broad Yorkshire is to perform at a local pub.

Ben Taylor has become an internet hit after he posted his poignant verses on Facebook which he films on his phone while walking his sausage dog, Barbara.

The 26-year-old, who serves in the Royal Navy, uploaded his films to his Yorkshire Prose page on Facebook where they have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

One of his latest poems is devoted to Yorkshire puddings.

Ben, who lives in Wakefield, found fame after his wife Steph, who has family in Huddersfield, urged him to share his work.

He is now due to deliver his dialect poems at the Alexandra Beer House, Alexandra Street, Halifax, on Sunday 11 December at 5pm.