A headteacher who issued an angry rant against exams for young children has ended up getting the best results in Kirklees.

Last May, Hopton Primary School head Andy Blakeley sent out a memo to parents attacking the government’s SATs.

In the school's newsletter he questioned the value of exams, slammed the "relentless drive" for higher standards and hit out at politicians.

His views were supported by dozens of parents.

Ironically, his school was this week identified as the best performing in the borough.

Some 95% of Year 6 pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths this year – almost double the Kirklees average of 53%.

Sixteen per cent of those acheived a high standard – triple the Kirklees average of 5%.

Mr Blakeley said he was pleased the children had done well but insisted he was still against the SATs – introduced last school year by former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan.

The new exams prompted “strikes” in some areas with parents withdrawing their children from school on the day the tests were held.

Mr Blakeley said: “All schools work incredibly hard for their children and we’re no different.

“While I may disagree with the way that these SATs are going, the children still worked incredibly hard to achieve the best that they can.

“I’m not sure that any teacher would miss them if they were gone but like all teachers, ours do the best they can.

“I’m never going to say we’re a better school than anybody else but it’s nice to see our name celebrated.

“But what’s most important is how well the children do and how brightly they can shine.”

Mr Blakeley said staff had worked hard to ensure the SATs weren’t distressing for the ten and eleven-year-olds.

He said: “The children weren’t stressed or upset because we made it so it was like any other test.

“We didn’t build it up like you would for teenagers doing their GCSEs.

“We just worked with them as we would normally and gave them the confidence to approach any question and think how they would answer it.

“We have a calm ethos and the children all behave really well. We challenge them from nursery up to year six to show us their best and when they show it we ask for just a little bit more.”

Mirfield resident Jayne Pollard said she commended Mr Blakeley for his attitude.

She said: “I work for a charity that offers support to children struggling emotionally with day to day life and it is refreshing to have a headteacher who considers the wellbeing of his pupils in this way. Well done.”