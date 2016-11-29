Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least you could say he isn’t a boar...

Savvi the 15 stone pig had his bacon saved after getting stuck in a muddy stream in Skelmanthorpe.

The ironically-named pig discovered the re-pork-ussions of wandering off, after he became lodged down an embankment in the stream on Saville Lane on Monday afternoon and crews were called out the lend him a hand.

Due to his weight, specialist crews had to be called in and used the surroundings and technical knowledge to fashion a ramp-like structure.

Luckily it was a happy ending as Savvi’s owner was able to lure him out of the gully to safety.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service posted a pictured of Savvi having a well-earned rest today (Tuesday) following his ordeal, saying he was “as happy as a pig in mud”.