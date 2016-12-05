WATCH: Savvi the pig with his best friend Skye

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pig named Savvi has sunk into depression after losing his best friend – a border collie called Skye.

Savvi, a ‘house pig’ kept by animal lovers Jac and Russell Haggata, hasn’t been the same since Skye passed away, aged 13, two weeks ago.

The pair – who had a mother and son relationship – have been inseparable since Savvi was a tiny piglet.

Jac, who runs a woodland sanctuary for pigs in Scissett, said Savvi had been ‘mothered’ by Skye.

“They were very close and she (Skye) mothered him. They shared a bed and went on walks together. They were like best friends. My son Hayden, who is 14, is devastated by the loss of Skye.”

She said Savvi was no ordinary pig, having been brought up around humans and, of course, under the influence of Skye.

The 15-stone Savvi is currently off his food and is showing all the signs of being depressed.

He recently bolted across the garden and ended up getting stuck in a muddy stream at their Skelmanthorpe home.

As reported in the Examiner last week, Savvi had to be rescued by firefighters using specialist lifting equipment.

Savvi is still recovering from the ordeal and Jac is hoping he will soon bounce back from losing Skye.