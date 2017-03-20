Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voice recognition tools such at the iPhone’s Siri are game for a laugh as well as useful – but performing a certain command is no laughing matter.

Saying ‘108’ will dial 999 which isn’t big or clever if it’s not an emergency.

But tricking iPhone users into inadvertently making an emergency call has become something of a craze among pranksters.

This is because the iPhone, which is sold across the world, recognises foreign emergency numbers, the Daily Record reports.

And 108 is the emergency number in India.

Siri will also recognise 911, the US emergency number, and of course the UK’s 999 and 112 emergency numbers.

But don’t do it unless it’s an emergency, OK?

Stick to asking Siri useful things or daft – but harmless – stuff.

For example, ask Siri to lend you some money and see what she says...