A Huddersfield housebuilder is set to celebrate 20 years in business with a ball for two well-loved charities.

SB Homes will stage the event on Saturday, May 20, at Casa in Brighouse with the aim of raising more than £10,000 for Kirkwood Hospice at Dalton and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley.

Local businesses are also backing the event. Bespoke joinery firm Huddersfield Interiors is set to be the headline sponsor, alongside associate sponsors Ramsdens and Easy Bathrooms.

Stephen Byram, founder and managing director of Marsden-based SB Homes, said: “We’re a local housebuilder and our core values are all about supporting local people so we had to choose causes that were integral to the Huddersfield community.

“What these charities do is invaluable to our town. Most people who live here know someone that has been supported by one of them. So, we wanted to give something back.”

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event, which will include a three-course dinner followed by live music, casino tables, entertainment from a magician, an auction and a DJ.

To support the event, email sophie@sbhomes.co.uk.

SB Homes, founded in May 1997, has built more than 400 properties in the Colne Valley and employs more than 25 local tradespeople.