These beautiful birds have flown all the way from Scandinavia – only to be pictured in a tree next to Huddersfield’s Tesco.

The stunning waxwings were spotted by photographer and birdwatcher Trevor Doherty grazing on berries near to the town centre supermarket.

Flocks of the birds are known to migrate to the UK on certain winters, in what’s known as an irruption, and can be spotted in industrial areas and supermarket car parks.

(Photo: (c) Trevor Doherty)

Trevor said: “There will be a few every year but some years there is what is known as an ‘irruption’ when many thousands come to the UK.

“It’s thought to be when berry crops have run out in Scandinavia. This is one of those years.”

Have you spotted the waxwings? Send your pictures and video to editorial@examiner.co.uk.