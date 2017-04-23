Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young couple were forced out of their car at knifepoint by scar-faced robbers who ambushed them in the early hours of the morning.

The Good Samaritans had pulled over to help one member of the gang who pretended to be in distress before being joined by his two accomplices.

The 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were threatened with a knife by the men, who then made off with their Audi A3.

The terrifying attack happened on Knowles Hill Road in Dewsbury Moor between 1.30am and 1.45am today.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victims were flagged down by a pedestrian who was purporting to be in distress.

“They stopped and were then surrounded by the three suspects.

“The men forced them out of their vehicle, threatening them with a knife, and then took the vehicle.”

The first suspect is described as white, aged mid 20s to early 30s, with scars on his face and with a local accent.

The second man has darker coloured skin, aged in his early 30s, 5ft 7in and of a skinny build with short, black hair.

The third suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in, slim, aged in his late 20s to early 30s and also with a scar on his face.

The still missing black Audi A3 has registration plates beginning RV12, but these may have already been changed.

Det Insp Robinson added: “This was a distressing, knifepoint robbery where a vehicle has been taken, including phones and a laptop inside the car,

“I’m urging any witnesses or anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Chris Eglen via 436658 quoting crime reference number 13170 181666.