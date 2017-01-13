The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Hamer shared this video with us of his treacherous journey to Holmfirth last night.

Ryan said: "I got to Mossley before going on the A635 to Holmfirth.

"The car was sliding in the blizzard conditions so I had to turn around and head back. It came from nowhere. Suddenly the roads were covered. It was very scary.

(Photo: Ryan Hamer)

"At first we didn't know where to go as it was late. Fortunately we were lucky to have family near Manchester and drove back slowly.

"Hopefully we'll make it back to Netherthong shortly today on the M62."

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for Yorkshire from 4pm today to noon tomorrow.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: "A few wintry showers may push in from west today but it's mostly south west Kirklees at risk through the evening. there will be a sharp frost Friday night, with lows of -3c.

"Saturday may start with a few wintry showers again but the day should be mostly sunny and very cold with highs of 3c.

"There will be a sharp frost at first on Saturday evening with lows of -4c. Cloud will thicken after midnight with some sleet and snow pushing south in the early hours but with milder air pushing.

"By the time most of us get up on Sunday it will be rain and drizzle and temperatures will be 1-2c back above freezing.

"Sunday will be rather cloudy with some rain and drizzle at times and low cloud on hills. Still cold at 4c."