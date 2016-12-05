Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

The window of a bus on Foxglove Road was smashed after an object was thrown at it on November 23 at 4.45pm.

Burglars attempted to open the first-floor window a property on Eastlands using a butter knife on at midnight on November 26. They made off empty handed.

BEAUMONT PARK

Computers, jewellery and cash were stolen from a property on Beaumont Park Road on November 24 after raiders smashed the rear window and searched the building.

BRADLEY

Thieves stole a Ford Fusion on Keldregate after breaking into it by unknown means in the evening of November 22.

Thieves stole power tools, toys and office equipment from an insecure garage on Park Lea at midnight on November 24.

CLAYTON WEST

A window at a property on Wakefield Road was damaged on November 27 after a large stone was hurled at it at 4.30pm.

COWCLIFFE

A pair of Armani sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked BMW 320 parked on Cowcliffe Hill Road in the evening on November 23.

DALTON

A property on West Place was broken into and searched by burglars on November 23 after they forced open the lower half of a stable-style door and made off with a laptop computer, electricity generator and headphones.

FARTOWN

A double-glazed window was smashed on Jade Place on the evening of November 23. An untidy search was made inside, including in the loft, but nothing was believed to be stolen.

FIXBY

A black and white bowling bag was stolen after a thief got into a Jeep Chrokee by unknown means on Ganton Way on the evening of November 23.

GOLCAR

Fencing was kicked in on Sycamore Avenue on November 28 in the early hours.

HOLMBRIDGE

The door of a Peugeot 308 was damaged while parked on Adeline Terrace late in the evening on November 24.

HOLME

A man drove off in his partner’s car after he had been drinking and crashed it into a car parked on Woodhead Road on November 25, shortly after 9pm.

LINDLEY

A Citroen C1 had a satnav stolen from it while parked on Peebles Close on November 21 at 4pm in the afternoon.

A window frame and ledge on a property on Acre Street were damaged on November 17 after they were struck with a heavy object at 10pm.

LOCKWOOD

Burglars stole a computer and games from a property on Winton Street on November 24 after breaking in via a wooden side door and searching the premises.

MARSH

Cash was stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa while the car was parked on Abb Street on November 18 at 4.30pm.

MILNSBRIDGE

Wiring was damaged on a lorry making a delivery at Aldi on Scar Lane on November 23. A suspect crept underneath the trailer just before 10pm, while it was being unloaded, and tampered with the cables before fleeing.

NEW MILL

A burglar smashed the padlock off a container on a building site at Southfield, Holmfirth Road, but left empty handed after the 4.30pm attack.

NETHERTON

A locked Mitsubishi L22 pick-up truck was stolen from the driveway of a house on Lightenfield Lane on November 21 in the evening.

NEWSOME

A spate of vandalism and thefts from cars took place in Damside Road on the same night, November 23. The front window of a VW Polo was smashed and items stolen from the glove box. A Ford Ka had its window smashed and the radio and other items stole. A Chevrolet Kalos had a front window smashed and a satnav, CD player and other items stolen. A satnav was stolen from a Vauxhall Astra after the car was opened by unknown means.

A cyclist retrieved his bicycle after seeing a thief pushing it along Towngate on November 22 at midnight after first removing the lock. The suspect left the bike and fled after the owner saw the thief and shouted.

The rear window of a VW Tiguan was damaged as it was parked on Newsome Road on November 25.

OAKES

Jewellery was stolen from a property on New Hey Road on November 25 after burglars broke in via the front living room window and searched upstairs.

PRIMROSE HILL

An attempt to break into a garden shed on Stile Common Road was made on November 22.

RAWTHORPE

A double glazed window in the Netherhall Learning Campus on Nether Hall Avenue was smashed by burglars who entered the premises and made an untidy search of a classroom and store room on November 24 in the evening.

SLAITHWAITE

Burglars smashed glass in a conservatory and stole a safe, cash and a TV from a property at Blakestones Road on November 23 in the afternoon.

An attempted burglary was made at a property on Nields Road on November 25 after raiders smashed the glass in French doors and tried to unlock them. The intruders were disturbed and made off empty handed just before 2pm.

TURNBRIDGE

A cyclist damaged a wing mirror and scratched a door and wing of a SEAT Toledo parked on St Andrew’s Road in the early hours of November 24.