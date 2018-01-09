Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus company has adjusted its timetables to make sure children get to school on time with the start of the new term.

Parents of youngsters attending Kirkburton Middle School complained that the 410 Yorkshire Tiger bus serving Shepley and Shelley hardy ever ran on time – leaving scores of youngsters aged 10 to 13 waiting at the roadside not knowing when they would be collected.

Speaking to the Examiner before Christmas, parent Andrew Ramsay, of Shepley, said the lateness of the buses was a “constant issue five days a week” and added: “There are 150 vulnerable children aged nine or 10 to 13 hanging around and getting agitated, which affects their performance at school.

Another parent, Mark Duffell, recounted how on one occasion the bus was 45 minutes late. Later the same week, the bus due at 8.30am had still not turned up by 9.10am and Mr Ramsay had to drive his daughter and three friends to school.

Twice since September, the school had to send out its minibus to pick up stranded students.

However, the issue seems to have been resolved after Yorkshire Tiger changed the timings.

Writing in the school’s December newsletter, head teacher Gary Johnson said: “Following meetings and complaints from myself and parents, as well as an article in the Examiner on December 16, I am pleased to say that Yorkshire Tiger have re-organised the timings of a preceding service to ensure that from January 8 the 410 picks up children on schedule and has 10 minutes extra journey time in order to ensure that pupils arrive in good time for registration and the start of Period 1.”

Mr Ramsay said: “The bus company have now adjusted timings so that it will arrive on time ensuring the children in Shepley are safe as they do not have to hang around waiting for it to arrive.”