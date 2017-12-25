The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kirklees children have produced their own version of John Lewis’s heartwarming Christmas advert.

Pupils from Headlands CE School in Liversedge loved the popular retailers Christmas ad which features a small boy and his enormous imaginary friend named Moz and were brimming with ideas for the re-make.

But while John Lewis’ Michel Gondry-directed version might have taken seven months and £7million to make, this version was created in just a week and producers worked for free.

Moz is delivered to Headlands in a box before enjoying antics including a zip wire into teacher George Kettlewell’s lesson.

The school even sought permission to incorporate original footage of the John Lewis Moz, which is an enormous Sesame Street-style puppet, into their ad.

The finishing touches came from the classic Beatles song, Golden Slumbers, re-recorded by rock band Elbow is also the soundtrack.

Headlands teacher Heather O’Malley said: “The children in Year 1 loved watching the John Lewis Moz the monster advert so much that we decided to make our own version.

“We had a think about what might happen if Moz came to our school and used the children’s ideas to write a story that reflected the kindness and humour of the original advert.

“As you can see from the children’s acting in our version, they really enjoyed the experience and used their imaginations to give some very realistic performances.”

She added: “We would like to say thank you so much to John Lewis for generously giving us permission to post the advert, and for continuing to make adverts which inspire and delight us year after year.”

Headlands contacted John Lewis who replied thanking them for their version and hinted that something special might be coming in the post for the children just before Christmas.