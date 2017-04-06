Fartown stabbing - what we know so far

Parents at a Fartown school have been reassured that it is still “a safe learning environment” after one of its pupils was stabbed yesterday (Wednesday).

Two students from North Huddersfield Trust School are still being questioned after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Red Doles Lane, Fartown Green Road area.

He received a stab wound to his chest and a nick to his left arm in the assault shortly after 3pm and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Today, a man with links to the school who didn’t want to be named, said: “I know the victim. He is a nice lad, a bit gobby sometimes and loud but a lovely lad with a very likeable personality.

“All three of those involved in this incident were pupils at the school.



“This incident has come at the worst possible time as an Ofsted inspection is expected shortly.”

Parents were told by the school that: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and would like to reassure parents that the school is committed to ensuring that the children have a safe environment in which to learn.”

Two juveniles were taken in for questioning by police, and this morning West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were still being questioned.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who saw the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Huddersfield CID via 101.